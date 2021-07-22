Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,976 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,673% compared to the typical volume of 337 call options.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.62 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AIR. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.