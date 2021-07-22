TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TRSWF stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.