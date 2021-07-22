Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
TVTX stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $830.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
