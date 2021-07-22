Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

TVTX stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $830.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.