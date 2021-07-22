Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPRKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

TPRKY stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

