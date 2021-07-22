Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

NYSE:TREX opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

