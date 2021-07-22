Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

TPH traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 79,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,298. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

