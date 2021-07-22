Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Cap of $141.50 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $141.50 million and $1.13 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.56 or 0.00821705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

