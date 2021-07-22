Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $10,050.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $10,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tricida stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 267,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 22.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tricida by 15.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 729,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $14,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 42.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $1,849,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

