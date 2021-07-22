Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.56 million and a P/E ratio of -22.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.16.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

