Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Trip.com Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

