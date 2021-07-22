TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $494.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

