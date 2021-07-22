TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

TriState Capital stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.73.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.