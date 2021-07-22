Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $19.42

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $19.02. Triumph Group shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 490 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

