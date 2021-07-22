Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.46 on Thursday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

