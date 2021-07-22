Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

