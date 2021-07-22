Truist Securiti Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.89.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $240,221.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,995.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $1,638,133. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

