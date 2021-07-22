Truist Securiti Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

AutoNation stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

