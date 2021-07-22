TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Shares of TRST traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 2,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,957. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $637.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

