Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 48,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 103,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Tudor Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.29 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$366.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

