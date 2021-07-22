Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,171 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 20,363 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.