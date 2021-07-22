Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,961.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $385.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.13 and a 52 week high of $386.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

