Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,597 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BrightView were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BrightView during the first quarter worth $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BrightView during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BV stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

