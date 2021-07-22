Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 5,427 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Shares of HD stock opened at $326.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.