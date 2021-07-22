Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$41.00 Price Target

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a C$41.00 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.55.

TSE:BLX traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 76,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 82.25. Boralex has a one year low of C$32.24 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

