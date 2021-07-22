Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

