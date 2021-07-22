Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading 7.6% Higher

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42. 7,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,010,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

