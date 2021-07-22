Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 38,991 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,991 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of MDRX opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

