Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 9,550 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,747,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 383.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

