Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $689,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $104.52 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

