Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $737,000 Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE RAMP opened at $41.77 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

