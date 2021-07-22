Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

