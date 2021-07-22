Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $481,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after acquiring an additional 348,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,841 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYCB stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.