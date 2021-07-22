Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $516,000 Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.36 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.