Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is Potrero Capital Research LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 449.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 149,044 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up about 2.8% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.25. 234,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,581,004. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.23.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

