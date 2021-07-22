Tyler Technologies (TYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $485.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $489.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.00.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.