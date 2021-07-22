Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $82,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $54,862.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME remained flat at $$1.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 520,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,008. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

