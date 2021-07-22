U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Hold”

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.20 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

