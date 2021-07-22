UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $829,000 Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in AxoGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AxoGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AxoGen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $827.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

