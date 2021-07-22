UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $909,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $980,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVEE opened at $95.29 on Thursday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

