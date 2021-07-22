UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Silvercorp Metals worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $855.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

SVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

