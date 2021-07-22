UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 17,200 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.72.

NEX stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.