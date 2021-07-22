UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of CEVA worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in CEVA by 133.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth $128,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.90 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.