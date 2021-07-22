UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 447 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

ELF stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.69 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.