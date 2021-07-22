UBS Group AG Has $233,000 Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DermTech were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,756,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 79,947 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DMTK opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,960. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

