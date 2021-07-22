UBS Group AG Invests $230,000 in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of SVOKU opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

