UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sprague Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $281,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock worth $530,844,275.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

