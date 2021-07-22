UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000.

PNOV opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.17.

