UBS Group AG Sells 27,034 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 84.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Silgan were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

