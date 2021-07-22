UBS Group AG Sells 3,634 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $457.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

