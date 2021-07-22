UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €363.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of ADS opened at €308.50 ($362.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €302.02. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

